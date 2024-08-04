Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1786 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1786 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1786 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,370,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (424) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Louis d'Or 1786 A at auction Aurea - December 2, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

