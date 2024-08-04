France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1786 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,370,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
