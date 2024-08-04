Louis d'Or 1786 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1786 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (46) AU (81) XF (146) VF (113) F (20) G (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (17) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (19) AU55 (5) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) VF20 (2) DETAILS (4) PL (1) Service NGC (42) PCGS (29) ANACS (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auctiones (4)

Auktionshaus Peege e.K. (1)

Aurea (6)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Boule (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (10)

cgb.fr (27)

Chaponnière (7)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (6)

Corinphila (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Eeckhout (2)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Felzmann (10)

Florange (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (5)

HAYNAULT (5)

Heritage (36)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (3)

Hess Divo (6)

Höhn (1)

iBelgica (1)

iNumis (28)

Jean ELSEN (23)

Katz (3)

Kroha (3)

Künker (43)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (2)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Naumann (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (9)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Olivier Goujon (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (11)

Status International (2)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VINCHON (12)

VL Nummus (8)

WAG (9)

Warin Global Investments (10)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (2)