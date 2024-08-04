Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1785 W "Type 1785-1792". Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Louis d'Or 1785 W "Type 1785-1792" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1785 W "Type 1785-1792" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1307 $
Price in auction currency 1313 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Lanz München - December 8, 2017
Seller Lanz München
Date December 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction VINCHON - November 29, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 W at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

