Louis d'Or 1785 W "Type 1785-1792". Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)