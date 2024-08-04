France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1785 W "Type 1785-1792". Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1785
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1318 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2024.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1307 $
Price in auction currency 1313 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Lanz München
Date December 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
