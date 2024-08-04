France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792". Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,649 g
- Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Louis d'Or
- Year 1785
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
