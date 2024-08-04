Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,649 g
  • Pure gold (0,2255 oz) 7,0141 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Louis d'Or 1785 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • iNumis (9)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Künker (15)
  • Möller (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Thomas Numismatics (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2144 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Thomas Numismatics - September 21, 2023
Seller Thomas Numismatics
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Heritage - September 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Naumann - May 2, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date May 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1785 All France coins France gold coins France coins Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search