France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1791 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 903
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.
Сondition
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2510 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
