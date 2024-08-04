Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1791 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 903

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2510 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 K at auction Numphil - June 11, 2014
Seller Numphil
Date June 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 K at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 K at auction Spink - September 25, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 K at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1791 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search