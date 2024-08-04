France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1791 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,072
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
