France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1791 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,072

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 B at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 B at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 B at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 B at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

