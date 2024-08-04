France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1791 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,150
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint
Сondition
