France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1791 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,150

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 AA at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

