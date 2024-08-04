Double Louis d'Or 1791 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,950. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.

