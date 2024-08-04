Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1791 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1791 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 34,088

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,950. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.

France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1028 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1791 A at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

