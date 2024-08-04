France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1791 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 34,088
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1791
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1791 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,950. Bidding took place October 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1028 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
