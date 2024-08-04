France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 W. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,421
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark W. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
1840 $
Price in auction currency 1840 USD
