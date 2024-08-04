Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 W. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 W Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 W Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,421

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark W. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51467 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 W at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 W at auction iNumis - May 26, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
1244 $
Price in auction currency 880 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 W at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
1840 $
Price in auction currency 1840 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 W at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

