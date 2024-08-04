Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 667

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 T at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3496 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 T at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

