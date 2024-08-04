France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 667
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
