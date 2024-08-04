Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 MA. Marseille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Marseille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 MA Marseille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 MA Marseille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Marseille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 MA at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1790 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search