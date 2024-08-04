Double Louis d'Or 1790 MA. Marseille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark MA. Marseille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Marseille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

