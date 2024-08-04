France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
