France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 M at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

