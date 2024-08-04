France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,381
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1365 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
