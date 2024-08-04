Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,381

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1365 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 14, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 12, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 K at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

