Double Louis d'Or 1790 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (12) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

iNumis (2)

Künker (1)

Libert (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (3)