France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search