France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

France Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1293 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

