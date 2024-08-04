Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1790 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search