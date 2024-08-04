France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- MDC Monaco (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search