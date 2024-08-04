Double Louis d'Or 1790 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

