Double Louis d'Or 1790 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1790
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31761 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2528 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date April 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
