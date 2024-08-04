Double Louis d'Or 1790 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31761 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (3) XF (10) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Giquello & Associés (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)