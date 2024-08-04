Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1790 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1790 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1790 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31761 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2528 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 17, 2020
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 4, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Schulman - April 17, 2015
Seller Schulman
Date April 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1790 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price

