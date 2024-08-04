Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1789 W "Type 1785-1792". Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 W "Type 1785-1792" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 W "Type 1785-1792" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 W at auction Spink - June 23, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

