France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1789 W "Type 1785-1792". Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Spink (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
