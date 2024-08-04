Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1789 T "Type 1785-1792". Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 T "Type 1785-1792" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 T "Type 1785-1792" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

France Double Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
3375 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 T at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

