Double Louis d'Or 1789 T "Type 1785-1792". Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (2)