France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1789 T "Type 1785-1792". Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
3375 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search