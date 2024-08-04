Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1789 Q "Type 1785-1792". Perpignan (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 Q "Type 1785-1792" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 Q "Type 1785-1792" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Perpignan Mint

France Double Louis d'Or 1789 Q at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

