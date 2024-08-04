France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1789 K "Type 1785-1792". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 23,418
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
