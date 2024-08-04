Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1789 K "Type 1785-1792". Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 K "Type 1785-1792" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 K "Type 1785-1792" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23,418

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Lugdunum - December 16, 2022
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction GINZA - October 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 K at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

