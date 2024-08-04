Double Louis d'Or 1789 B "Type 1785-1792". Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place December 8, 2018.

Сondition VF (1)