Double Louis d'Or 1789 B "Type 1785-1792". Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place December 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- HAYNAULT (1)
