France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA "Type 1785-1792". Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA "Type 1785-1792" Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA "Type 1785-1792" Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Roma Numismatics - March 28, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction VINCHON - November 29, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction London Coins - September 6, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction London Coins - May 31, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date May 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction ICE - November 19, 2011
Seller ICE
Date November 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
