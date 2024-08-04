France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1789 AA "Type 1785-1792". Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1789
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1789 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date November 29, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
