France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1788 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,233

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 T at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1051 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 T at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 T at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

