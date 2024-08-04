France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1788 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,233
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1051 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
