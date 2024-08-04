Double Louis d'Or 1788 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)