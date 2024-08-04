Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1788 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 18,043

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Aurora Numismatica auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 19, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 K at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

