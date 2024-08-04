Double Louis d'Or 1788 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Aurora Numismatica auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (7) XF (24) VF (8) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Felzmann (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Maître Wattebled (4)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Numisbalt (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (3)

VINCHON (2)