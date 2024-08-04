France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1788 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 18,043
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Aurora Numismatica auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- iNumis (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Maître Wattebled (4)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- VINCHON (2)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search