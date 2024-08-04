Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1788 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 620 GBP
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

