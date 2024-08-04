France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1788 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 620 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search