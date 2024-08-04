Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 153,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction VINCHON - December 6, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Bolaffi - May 28, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Heritage - July 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

