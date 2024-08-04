France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 153,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1788
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
