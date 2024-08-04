Double Louis d'Or 1788 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1788 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (21) VF (9) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Naumann (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (3)

VINCHON (2)

WAG (1)