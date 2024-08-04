Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 27,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1190 $
Price in auction currency 1111 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2139 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 N at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search