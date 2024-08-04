Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1339 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 1660 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Joron-Derem - Parsy - July 9, 2020
Seller Joron-Derem - Parsy
Date July 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Auctiones - March 18, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Auctiones - January 17, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date January 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2011
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 17, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 K at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
