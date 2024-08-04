France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1339 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 1660 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Joron-Derem - Parsy
Date July 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date January 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
