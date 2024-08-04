France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,117
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
