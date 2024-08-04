Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,117

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 I at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

