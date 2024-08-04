France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: La Rochelle
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place May 24, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
