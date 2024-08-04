Double Louis d'Or 1787 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place May 24, 2012.

