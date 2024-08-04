Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place May 24, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Boule (1)
  • Florange (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
Seller Florange
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction HAYNAULT - March 30, 2019
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction VINCHON - May 30, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date May 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Boule - October 16, 2015
Seller Boule
Date October 16, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction iNumis - May 24, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2012
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 16, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 H at auction Spink - September 23, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

