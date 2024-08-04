France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 108,678
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1191 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
