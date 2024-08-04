Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 108,678

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51366 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • WAG (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1191 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction HAYNAULT - March 26, 2018
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 D at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

