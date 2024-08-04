Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: FEYDEAU BOURSE NUMISMATIQUE

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 87,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Creusy Numismatique auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place December 5, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WCN (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - April 22, 2021
Seller FEYDEAU BOURSE
Date April 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 B at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

