France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: FEYDEAU BOURSE NUMISMATIQUE
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 87,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Creusy Numismatique auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place December 5, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- UBS (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller FEYDEAU BOURSE
Date April 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
