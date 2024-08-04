Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

