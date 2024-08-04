France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Metz
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 155,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1787
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Künker (10)
- Leu (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search