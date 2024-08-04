Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 155,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1787 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - December 11, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Spink - September 25, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1787 AA at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2011
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 17, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

