France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 239,440

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Heritage - January 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 4, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - May 29, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date May 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Auctiones - September 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Auctiones - March 18, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction HAYNAULT - September 16, 2017
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Chaponnière - October 23, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

