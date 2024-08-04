Double Louis d'Or 1786 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (9) XF (16) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) AU58 (6) AU50 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (2)

Auctiones (2)

cgb.fr (4)

Chaponnière (2)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Helios (1)

Heritage (7)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (1)