France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 239,440
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date May 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
