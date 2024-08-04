Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Montpellier

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 N Montpellier - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 217,279

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Montpellier
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 18, 2013.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
Seller Florange
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1281 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 N at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

