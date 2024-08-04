France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 N. Montpellier (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Montpellier
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 217,279
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Montpellier
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark N. Montpellier. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Montpellier Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 18, 2013.
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1281 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
