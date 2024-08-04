France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 208,012
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
