France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 208,012

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 I at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

