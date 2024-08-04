Double Louis d'Or 1786 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (31) XF (88) VF (78) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (10) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (6) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (27) PCGS (14) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Beaussant Lefèvre (2)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (6)

cgb.fr (6)

Chaponnière (5)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)

CNG (4)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (11)

FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)

Florange (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (7)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

ICE (1)

iNumis (13)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (23)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (9)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numisor (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

Sima Srl (2)

SINCONA (13)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (9)

SVV Jean Emmanuel PRUNIER EURL (1)

UBS (13)

V. GADOURY (6)

VINCHON (3)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (3)