Double Louis d'Or 1786 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 43,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1948 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
