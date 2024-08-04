Double Louis d'Or 1786 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (11) XF (18) VF (14) F (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (7)

