France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 H. La Rochelle (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 H La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 43,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • VINCHON (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1948 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1295 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction HAYNAULT - May 4, 2021
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 24, 2019
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 H at auction VINCHON - June 5, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

