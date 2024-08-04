France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,071,507
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1168 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
