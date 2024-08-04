Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,071,507

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1168 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Roma Numismatics - November 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 D at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

