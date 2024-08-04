Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

