Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 139,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1084 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - February 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction HAYNAULT - May 4, 2021
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1786 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search