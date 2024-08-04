France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 139,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 27, 2022.
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 180000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1084 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
