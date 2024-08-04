Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 251,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30720 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2313 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction HAYNAULT - April 28, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Olivier Goujon - May 20, 2019
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 B at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

