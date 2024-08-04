France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 251,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30720 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (3)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2313 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search