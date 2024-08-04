Double Louis d'Or 1786 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30720 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

