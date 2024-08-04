Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Metz

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA Metz - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Matos, Esteves & Pacheco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 306,513

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Metz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
