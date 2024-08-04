Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (12) XF (26) VF (23) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (10)

