Double Louis d'Or 1786 AA. Metz (France, Louis XVI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 306,513
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Metz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark AA. Metz. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Metz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
