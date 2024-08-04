Double Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1785 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.

