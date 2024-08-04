France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792". Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 27,014
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1785
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1785 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (2)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1912 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date October 3, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search