France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792". Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1785 A "Type 1785-1792" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 27,014

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1785 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1912 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction VINCHON - June 5, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction iNumis - December 8, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction iNumis - May 26, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 10, 2010
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 10, 2010
Condition No grade
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Spink - September 23, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction M&M AG, CH - October 3, 2004
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date October 3, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1785 A at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

