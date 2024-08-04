Double Louis d'Or 1778. Pau (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 . Pau. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (6) F (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)