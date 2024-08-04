Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1778. Pau (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Pau

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 Pau - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 Pau - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Pau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 . Pau. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • VINCHON (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2846 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction VINCHON - April 26, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17567 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction VINCHON - April 26, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date April 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 21, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2012
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Spink - November 30, 2010
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1778 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search