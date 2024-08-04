France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1778. Pau (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Pau
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1778
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Pau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 . Pau. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2846 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17567 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
