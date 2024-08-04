France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777. Pau (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Pau
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Pau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 . Pau. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Florange (1)
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3091 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1232 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search