Double Louis d'Or 1777. Pau (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 . Pau. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4)