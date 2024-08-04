Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777. Pau (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Pau

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 Pau - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 Pau - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Pau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 . Pau. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Pau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Florange (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3091 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1232 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 19, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search