France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 18,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

France Double Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3662 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 L at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
