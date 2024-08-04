Double Louis d'Or 1775 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)