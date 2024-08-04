France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 18,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3662 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
