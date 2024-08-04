France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1784 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1784
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1784 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 7, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
