Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1784 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1784 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1784 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1784 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1784 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1784 W at auction Warin Global Investments - December 7, 2016
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 7, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1288 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1784 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1784 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search