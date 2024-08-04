France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1783 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 27,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1783
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1783 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
5570 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
6041 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
