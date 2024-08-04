Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1783 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1783 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1783 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 27,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1783 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
5570 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
6041 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction VINCHON - May 30, 2017
Seller VINCHON
Date May 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 W at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1783 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search