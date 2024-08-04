France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1783 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,683
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1783
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1783 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 2,450. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search