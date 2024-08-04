Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1783 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1783 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1783 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,683

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1783 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 2,450. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 T at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

