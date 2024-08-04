Double Louis d'Or 1783 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1783 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 2,450. Bidding took place May 18, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)