France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1783 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1783 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1783 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,956

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1783 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,867. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 B at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2867 $
Price in auction currency 2867 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1783 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search