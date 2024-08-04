Double Louis d'Or 1782 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1782 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)