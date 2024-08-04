Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1782 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1782 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1782 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1782 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1782 W at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1782 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
12267 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1782 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
10345 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

