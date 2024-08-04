Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1782 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1782 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1782 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 910

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1782 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1782 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1615 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1782 K at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

