Double Louis d'Or 1782 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1782 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)